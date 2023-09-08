Israel News for 9-8-2023

News Update

A 17 year old terrorist stabbed and wounded a man in his 50’s and a 17 year old tourist near the Jaffa Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday. The terrorist was arrested at the scene. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who happened to be nearby, assisted in administering first aid before the victims were evacuated to hospital.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, regarding normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, “Many of the elements of a pathway to normalization are now on the table. We don’t have a framework, we don’t have the terms ready to be signed. There is still work to do.” He added that there was a “broad understanding of many of the key elements.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky about the continuation of Israeli aid to Ukraine, including to refugees staying in Israel, and about continued aid for the development of civil defense systems. He also discussed the necessity to ensure the safety of Jewish worshipers coming to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

The European Union condemned a recent speech by Palestinian Authority President Abbas, in which he said that "Hitler fought the Jews of Europe because they charged interest on loans, it had nothing to do with antisemitism."

The shekel continues to weaken against the dollar, falling to 3.8 shekels to dollars, the lowest level since 2017.