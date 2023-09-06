Israel News for 9-6-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 2 wanted terrorists in an operation in Jenin this morning. Forces were fired upon and returned fire, reportedly hitting one attacker. On Monday a large IDF force entered Jenin and arrested 3 wanted Hamas terrorists. No Israeli casualties were reported in either operation.

Last night, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu and also with Palestinian Authority President Abbas, reportedly about normalization talks with Saudi Arabia. Yesterday, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met with senior White House officials and advisers to US President Biden. During the meetings, Lapid expressed his opposition to the possibility of the US agreeing to a Saudi nuclear program as part of a normalization agreement with Israel.

Israeli officials are holding confidential talks with Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation. Israel does not currently have formal diplomatic relations with Indonesia, but the countries to engage in trade, tourism and security collaborations. the US is reportedly quietly advocating for Indonesia to normalize its relationship with Israel.

President Biden has nominated former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as his nominee for ambassador to Israel. Lew is an Orthodox Jew, speaks Hebrew and has family in Israel.

Barcelona’s new mayor has restored the city’s sister relationship with Tel Aviv, after it was severed by the previous mayor, who accused Israel of “apartheid” practices.

Archaeologists have discovered four 1,900-year-old Roman swords in a cave in the Judean Desert, which experts believe were captured by the Judean rebels during the Bar Kochba revolt and placed in a narrow crevice in the rock. For more, click here.