Israel News for 9-1-2023

News Update

Early this morning, IDF forces raided the village of Aqaba, in northern Samaria, and surrounded the home where suspected terrorists were hiding. Troops threw grenades and fired shoulder-launched missiles to flush out the terrorists. There was also a gunfight with the terrorists. One armed terrorists was shot and killed.

IDF Sergeant Maksym Molchanov was killed in a terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint near Modiin yesterday. The terrorist, a 41 year old father of 5 from a nearby village, rammed his truck, which had Israeli plates, into soldiers and civilians on the side of the road and then collided with another car. Five people were wounded in the attack. The terrorist was shot and neutralized by soldiers when he attempted to drive through the checkpoint. Sergeant Molchanov was a lone soldier who immigrated from the Ukraine. He was also a bone marrow donor.

The National Security Council warned of the threat of abductions of Israelis and Jews outside of Israel over the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. For more, click here.

In recent months there has been significant progress in the negotiations toward the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Israel and Japan. Last year Israel signed an FTA with South Korea and is in the process of signing one with China. For more, click here.

The Property Index Overview of European Residential Markets (which includes Israel) published by accounting and financial consulting firm Deloitte has found that Israel ranked as the most expensive country to buy a new home in 2022. For more, click here.