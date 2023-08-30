Israel News for 8-30-2023

News Update

A terrorist who was accelerating his car towards troops outside the settlement of Beit Haggai was shot and killed by troops today.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres yesterday and stressed that the likelihood of escalation on the northern border is increasing due to Hezbollah operations, which violate Israel’s sovereignty. He added that Iran was funding and arming Hezbollah, pushing them to act. US Mid-East envoy Amos Hochstein will travel to Beirut today for meetings with senior officials there in an attempt to ease the tensions along the border with Israel. For more, click here.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to renew financial support of the Palestinian Authority, as part of their move towards establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

An Air Seychelles flight from the Seychelles Islands to Tel Aviv made an unscheduled landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday due to a technical malfunction. The 128 Israelis on the flight were provided with hotel accommodations while waiting for another flight. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the Saudis for their “warm hospitality”.