Israel News for 8-28-2023

News Update

Syrian state media reported today that Israel carried out an airstrike against the airport in Aleppo, causing heavy damage and putting it out of service.

IDF troops shot and wounded four terrorists who were throwing explosive devices at an army vehicle near Jenin today. The IDF also arrested 16 terror suspects in overnight raids.

Libya’s foreign minister Najla Mangoush was fired after reports revealed that she secretly met with Israeli foreign minister Cohen in Rome on Sunday. The ministers reportedly discussed the historical ties between the two nations, the heritage of the Jews of Libya, the possibility of collaboration between the countries, and Israeli humanitarian aid. Mangoush has left Libya for Turkey amid angry protests. For more, click here.

Iran is reportedly financing and coordinating the smuggling of weapons into Israel from Jordan via the Jordan Valley. For more, click here.

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to transfer budgets amounting to NIS 200 million, which he had frozen, to Arab local authorities in Israel. Up to now, Smotrich had refused to pay Arab local authorities money due to them as budget-balancing and development grants, on the grounds that he was thereby halting the leaking of such grants to crime organizations in the Arab sector.

According to a report from the OECD, Israel had the highest cost of living among member organizations in 2022, followed by Switzerland, Iceland, the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, and Denmark.

Papua New Guinea announced that it will open an embassy in Jerusalem next week.