Israel News for 7-8-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 1,320 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 14,104 active cases, of which 107 are in serious condition and 36 on ventilators. There have been 343 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday the cabinet voted to close gyms, night clubs, bars and event halls and to restrict restaurants and cafes to 20 diners inside the premises and another 30 in open air spaces. Synagogues will be limited to 20 people. Public buses will be limited to 20 passengers. All social gatherings are limited to 20 people. According to some estimates, about 50% of all bars and clubs could close permanently as a result of the restrictions.

The Health Ministry told the heads of Israeli hospitals to cut 30% to 50% of their non-COVID-19 care in outpatient clinics and redirect those resources to fighting the virus.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz went into quarantine today after it was discovered that he was exposed to an infected person on Sunday night. He is reportedly feeling well and continuing his duties.