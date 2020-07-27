Israel News for 7-27-2020
News Update
To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)
The Health Ministry reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, even though the number of tests administered was much lower than last week. Every twelfth person who was tested turned out to be infected. In the Haredi cities of Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit and Beitar Illit, every fifth test was positive.
PM Netanyahu is reportedly pushing for new elections in the fall unless a deal can be reached with Blue and White for the passage of a one-year budget. Blue and White is insisting on a two year budget.
An IDF drone crashed in southern Lebanon due to a technical failure. The IDF said that no information was leaked.
A mosque in a village near Ramallah was set on fire early today and Hebrew writing was spray painted on its walls. Palestinians say a group of “settlers” arrived at the Al-Bir Mosque in the village of Al-Maghir and spray-painted the phrases “Curfew for Arabs and not Jews” and “Land of Israel” in Hebrew on one of the site’s outer walls. The outer areas of the mosque were heavily damaged. Local police are investigating the hate crime.
The number of Jews visiting the Temple Mount has increased dramatically over the past few years, partly due to a change in policing policies. To read more about this, click here.