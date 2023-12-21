Israel News for 12-21-2023

News Update

A large barrage of rockets was fired at central Israel today. Rocket fragments and shrapnel fell in Petach Tikva, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Kiryat Ono, Givatayim, Bnei Brak, Ra’anana and next to Bar Ilan University. Shrapnel also fell on a school in Tel Aviv, but no students were hurt.

A large rocket barrage was also fired at Ashkelon and Ashdod in the south.

Rockets and anti-tank missiles were fired at Kiryat Shemonah and other areas of northern Israel from Lebanon. A rocket hit gas cylinders near a building in Kiryat Shemonah, damaging the building and a parked car. The IDF strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. All schools near the border have been closed and students evacuated.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Sergeant Lavi Gihassi, 19, from Hashmonaim, served in Battalion 931 of the Nahal Brigade.

Lieutenant Yaakov Elian, 20, from Ramat Gan, a cadet in officer training school’s Gefen Battalion.

Lieutenant Omri Schwartz, 21, from Shdemot Devorah, a cadet in officer training school’s Gefen Battalion.

Eight other soldiers were seriously wounded in the same battles.

Hamas released a statement saying, “There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression.” Israel had reportedly offered a 7 day truce in exchange for more hostages.

To read some of the words of 17 year old Agam Goldstein-Almog, who was released from captivity with her mother and 2 young siblings, click here.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press briefing, “many countries are calling for an end to this conflict, which we all want, but I don’t hear most of them demanding that Hamas stop hiding behind civilians and lay down its weapons.” He added, “If Hamas does this – the war will end tomorrow. It could have ended already a month ago if Hamas did this. How can it be that there are no demands of the attacker, but only demands of the victim.”