Israel News for 12-20-2023

News Update

Fighting continues in the north and south of Gaza. IDF troops destroyed a Hamas truck carrying long-range rockets in Jabaliya, and raided the homes of Hamas leaders in Khan Younis.

Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, from Beit Shemesh, and Captain (res.) Uriel Cohen from Tzur Hadassah, were killed fighting in the southern part of Gaza.

Rockets and anti-tank missiles were fired into Israel from Lebanon today, moderately wounding 2 soldiers. The IDF struck the sources of the fire as well as a Hezbollah site where a terror cell was operating. Six rockets were intercepted.

Intensive Qatari and Egyptian mediated talks are underway for a possible second Gaza truce and hostage release. Israel is reportedly insisting that all remaining women and infirm men among hostages be released. Hamas wants terrorists convicted of serious offenses released. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group published a video Tuesday of Israeli hostages Gadi Mozes and Elad Katzir, in which the hostages, under duress, plead for the Israeli government to secure their release. For more, click here.

A terrorist attempted to ram soldiers at the Beit Anon intersection near Kiryat Arba this morning, but was neutralized without causing any injuries.

Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen, with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard. For more, click here.