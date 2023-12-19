Israel News for 12-19-2023

News Update

During his visit to Israel yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed America’s unwavering support for Israel’s war against Hamas and made it clear that the U.S. is not imposing any timeline for the conclusion of the military operations. He also confirmed the ongoing U.S. commitment to provide Israel with defense support, including munitions and air defense systems. Austin also called for increased humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and announced the establishment of a multinational naval force to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The IDF said that troops are making considerable headway in Khan Yunis, where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is thought to be hiding in a tunnel and is being hunted down relentlessly.

Subhi Ferwana, a prominent Hamas financier, was killed in an airstrike on Rafah. Ferwana and his brother had transferred millions of dollars to Hamas to purchase weapons and pay terrorist salaries.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Major Daniel Yaakov Ben Harosh, 31, Battalion 6551, from Elon.

Capt. Rotem Yosef Levy, 24, deputy platoon commander in the Yehlam unit, from Oranit.

A rocket barrage was fired at the Tel Aviv area today from southern Gaza. Several long range rockets were intercepted.

Rockets fire from Lebanon continues. The IDF is responding with airstrikes and other means.

Four rockets were launched from Syria toward the Golan Heights yesterday. One fell in an unpopulated area and 3 fell short in Syrian territory. The IDF struck the source of the launches with artillery fire and a Syrian army post with tank fire.

[Let’s not forget that tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced from their homes in the north due to the rocket fire and threat of escalation. How can they return as long as the very real threat of Hezbollah mounting an October 7-like attack or unleashing their 150,000 strong rocket arsenal against the north, and the entire country? There clearly will have to be a reckoning with Hezbollah before Israel can return to a normal, and safe, existence.]

Hamas released a video featuring 3 elderly male hostages – Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper – who were all kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The video, titled “Don’t Let Us Grow Old Here” in English, and “Cast me not off in the time of old age” in Hebrew, is meant to exert pressure on the Israeli government. Peri, 80, is a longtime peace activist who drove sick children from the Gaza Strip to receive medical care in Israeli hospitals. He was the only one to identify himself in the video and he said that they are being held with other elderly individuals and appealed to Israel for their rescue. Metzger, 80, is a father of three and grandfather of seven. His wife Tamar (Tami) Metzger, 78, was released on Nov. 28. Cooper, 84, is one of the founders of the Kibbutz. His wife Nurit was released on Oct. 23.

[Does holding 3 old men hostage violate all human morality and deserve to be condemned, or does it depend on the context? Perhaps the leaders of our universities can answer that.]

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld arrived in Israel with his family on Monday to show solidarity and meet with the families of hostages and with hostages recently released from captivity.

Birthright announced that it will resume its free trips to Israel, after they were halted on Oct. 7.