Israel News for 3-9-2022

President Isaac Herzog traveled to Turkey today. He is the Israeli leader to visit in 14 years. Herzog is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara, before traveling to Istanbul for meetings with the Jewish community there.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that Israel will grant 5,000 entry visas to non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. For more details, click here. [There are no limits to the number of Jewish Ukrainians, or those eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, entering the country.]

Israel is in the process of setting up a field hospital near Lviv, around 9 miles from the Polish border. With the help of 80 doctors, nurses, and medical personnel from Israel, the hospital is expected to operate for at least a month. The shipment of medical equipment from Israel is expected to arrive on Thursday. Most of the treatment will be done in special tents that will be set up in the parking lot of a large educational institution in the town, between a medical center for children and a local hospital. To read more, click here.

