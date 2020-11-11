Israel News for 11-11-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 663 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The contagion rate has dropped to 1.6%. There are currently 8,105 active cases of which 304 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 126 on ventilators. There have been 2,683 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The IDF reported yesterday that it shot down a Hezbollah drone that entered Israeli airspace.

The IDF is in a heightened state of alert ahead of the one-year anniversary on Thursday of the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu Al-Ata. Additional Iron Dome batteries have been deployed in the south.

Saeb Erekat, 65, the Palestinian Authority’s chief negotiator, died from Covid in Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem after being treated there for 3 weeks. He will be buried today in Jericho.

The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday that it plans to sell 50 stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader arms deal worth around 23 billion dollars. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had authorized the sale in keeping with the administration’s Middle East peace efforts.