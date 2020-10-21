Israel News for 10-21-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,165 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The contagion rate has dropped to 3%. There are currently 21,010 active cases of which 591 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 221 on ventilators. There have been 2,278 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, 65, remains in critical but stable condition at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, as a result of Covid-19.

Syrian media is reporting that an Israeli missile strike hit a school serving as a base for pro-Iranian militia in the Quneitra province in southern Syria. There were several fatalities.

The IDF announced that it had located a terror tunnel that stretched from Gaza several miles into Israeli territory. The tunnel did not breach Israel’s underground barrier and posed no real threat to Israeli communities in the area.

Israel and the UAE have signed an agreement that would facilitate the building of a pipeline to transport oil from the UAE across Saudi Arabia to Israel. This would save the time and expense of shipping oil by tanker via the Suez Canal to Eilat.