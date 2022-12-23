Israel News for 12-23-2022

News Update

Prime Minister designate Netanyahu must swear in a new government by January 2. But to do so he must get 3 laws passed that would allow his coalition partners to get the positions and powers he promised them. Also, negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox UTJ party are still ongoing. This coming week will be a big one in the Knesset.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister designate Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory. The call mainly revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Netanyahu told Putin he hopes a resolution to end hostilities will be found as soon as possible. He also told Putin that he is determined to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons and from establishing a military presence in Syria and Lebanon, along Israel’s borders.

Mossad director David Barnea warned of Iran’s increased attempts to acquire nuclear weapons and to mount attacks on friendly Moslem nations. He also said that Iran was supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and drones. He also said, “Iran will not have nuclear weapons, not in the coming years, never, this is my commitment, this is the Mossad’s commitment.”

The European Union recently adopted a resolution “strongly condemning” the Palestinian Authority for incitement to violence and antisemitism in its school textbooks, which the EU funds. For more, click here.

The Jewish Agency said that 2022 was a record year for aliyah, with 70,000 new immigrants arriving in Israel. This is the highest number in the past 23 years. Here’s the breakdown: 37,364 immigrants from Russia, 14,680 from Ukraine, 3,500 from North America, 2,049 from France, 1,993 from Belarus, 1,498 from Ethiopia, 985 from Argentina, 526 from Great Britain, 426 from South Africa and 356 from Brazil.