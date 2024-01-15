Israel News for 1-15-2024

News Update

A terrorist killed 2 and injured over 20 people in a multiple car ramming and stabbing spree in Ra’anana today. The terrorist, from Hebron, was arrested. Details of the attack are still emerging.

Barak Ayalon, 45, and his mother Mira, 76, were killed in a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack on Kfar Yuval in northern Israel. Barak’s father, 74, was lightly hurt.

Sunday marked the 100th day since the October 7 massacre and the start of the captivity of the 136 Israeli men, woman and children still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas released a new propaganda video featuring three Israeli hostages: Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. It is not clear when the video was taken. What we do know is that the Israeli hostages are being tortured, raped, starved, tormented and being used as human shields to protect Hamas leaders hiding in the depths of the tunnels under southern Gaza. We must bring them home, now.

As part of a deal reached with Hamas, 40 hostages will receive critical medication in exchange for Israel allowing more humanitarian aid into Gaza. For more, click here.

The Israel Police has purchased dozens of bullet proof vehicles. The need for them being clear on October 7.