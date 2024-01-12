Israel News for 1-12-2024

News Update

Today Israel, represented by former Supreme Court chief justice Aharon Barak, will be defending itself at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against charges brought by South Africa that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Israel’s lead advocate is Prof. Malcolm Shaw, a British Jewish legal scholar. To read more about this, click here.

IDF forces killed dozens of terrorists in operations in central and southern Gaza in the last day.

US and UK forces struck 20 Houthi military targets in Yemen yesterday, in response to continued Houthi attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands also participated in the attacks.

Over this past week, Israel hasn’t been on the front page of the major US papers or the lead story on the nightly news. While that’s probably a good thing, it shouldn’t lull us into a sense of normalcy and complacency.

– There are still over 100 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza (for over 100 days), being starved, tortured, sexually assaulted, psychologically tormented, denied proper medical treatment or medication — who must be brought home.

– Israeli soldiers are being killed and wounded daily, while fighting to destroy Hamas and bring safety to Israel and the entire free world.

– Over 250,000 Israelis are still displayed from their homes in the north and south.

– Attacks by Hezbollah against northern Israel continue on a daily basis.

– Hezbollah continues to maintain its stockpile of over 150,000 modern rockets aimed at Israel which, if used en masse, would overwhelm Israel’s missile defenses and cause unthinkable carnage and destruction.

– Over 200,000 men are away from their families, fighting and standing guard in the north and south, as well as in Judea and Samaria — creating an economic crisis in Israel.

Israel is still at war and Israelis are experience massive stress and trauma. We need to continue doing all we can to help, whether it is through donations, volunteering, prayer, demonstrations and simply making sure that people know the truth about what is happening there.