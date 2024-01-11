Israel News for 1-11-2024

News Update

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has begun an investigation into the failings of the IDF leading up to the October 7 Hamas massacre. The investigation will also include the government’s conduct in the 2 years leading up to the war. For more, click here.

A Saudi newspaper reported that the Hamas leaders in Gaza are making decisions regarding the fighting and hostages without consulting with the Hamas political leaders living abroad. The report describes Yahya Sinwar’s brother Mohammed and the commander of the Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif, as the most important Hamas leaders in Gaza. The paper also reported that Hamas leaders have begun evacuating their families to Egypt, either clandestinely or openly.

Prime Minister Netanyahu posted a video yesterday where he said, “I want to make a few points absolutely clear. Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population. Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law. Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages. Once this is achieved, Gaza can be demilitarized and de-radicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike.”