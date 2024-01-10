Israel News for 1-10-2024

News Update

The IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this morning, including a military compound, an observation post and a command center. At least one senior Hezbollah commander was killed.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Elkana Newlander, 24, a combat medic in the 99th Division, from Efrat, was killed fighting in Gaza.

Testifying before the Knesset, former hostage Aviva Sigal detailed the rape and sexual abuse of Israeli female hostages. To watch her testimony, click here.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Abbas today. Abbas told him that Gaza is integral to Palestinian statehood hopes. Blinken says he has secured commitments from multiple countries in the region to assist with rebuilding and governing Gaza. [Is anyone still believing that a Palestinian state can exist, which will not be bent on destroying Israel and expanding “From the river to the Sea”?]

US and UK warships shot down 18 drones and 3 missiles fired by Houthi forces overnight, in the largest attack since the start of the Gaza war.

Lufthansa Group, including Lufthansa itself as well as Swiss and Austrian Airlines have resumed flights to and from Tel Aviv, and Air France, Bulgaria Air, Lot (Poland), Blue Bird (Czech Republic), Vueling (Spain), Transavia (France) and TUS (Cyprus) have all announced they are resuming flights this month.

Kfar Saba has the best quality of life of Israel’s 18 biggest cities, according to a Central Bureau of Statistics report. For more of the list, click here.