Israel News for 5-3-2023

News Update

Yesterday, Islamic Jihad terrorist Khader Adnan died after being on an 86 day hunger in an Israeli prison. In response to his death, Islamic Jihad terrorists fired barrages of rockets at Israel in the afternoon and evening. In total, 102 rockets were fired from Gaza. Three people were wounded in Sderot and some property was damaged there when 2 rockets managed to hit. The IDF responded with strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, including weapon production and storage sites, underground tunnels, military bases and positions and training facilities. Early this morning a ceasefire, brokered by Egyptian, Qatari and UN officials, went into effect.

The IDF has launched an investigation into why the Iron Dome missile defense system missed 2 rockets that ended up landing in Sderot, wounding 3 and causing material damage. The Iron Dome success rate in the latest rocket barrages from Gaza was only 67%. During the last major round of rocket attacks, last summer, the Iron Dome had a 96% accuracy rate. For more, click here.

Terrorist fired at Israeli Defense Ministry personnel who were working on the separation fence in the West Bank yesterday. No one was hurt and IDF troops returned fire. This morning, IDF troops demolished the homes of 2 terrorists who murdered Israelis this year.

Members of National Security Minister Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party announced this morning that they would boycott Knesset votes taking place throughout the day to protest what they consider to be a weak response by the government to the rocket attacks from Gaza. Yesterday, Haredi ministers threatened to block the passage of a state budget because the government is not moving forward to pass a draft exemption law for Haredi yeshiva students.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a contract, worth 100 million Euros, to provide Estonia with advanced long-range loitering munitions.