Israel News for 4-22-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronavirus in Israel have risen to 187. There are 111 people on ventilators. The government approved a lockdown for Israel Independence Day next week, similar to the Passover lockdown. A curfew will also be imposed in Arab communities from 6 pm to 3 am every day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Thursday. Normally on Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day and usually gather for meals at night.

A 20 year old Israeli border policeman was moderately wounded today in a stabbing attack at a checkpoint near Ma’ale Adumim, an Israeli city south of Jerusalem in Judea (West Bank). The terrorist initially hit the soldier with his vehicle then got out of the car and stabbed him. Other troops at the checkpoint opened fire and killed the terrorist. An improvised explosive device was found at the scene.

Security forces today demolished six illegal structures near the Yitzhar settlement in Samaria (the northern West Bank). The structures were erected by Jewish settlers.

The alleged Israeli air attack that Syrian media reported hit the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs on Monday night reportedly killed 9 militants.