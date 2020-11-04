Israel News for 11-4-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 863 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The contagion rate has dropped to 2.3%. There are currently 9,769 active cases of which 382 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 164 on ventilators. There have been 2,580 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on an IDF post south of the city of Nablus today. Soldiers returned fire and killed the terrorist. No soldiers were hurt. The terrorist was identified as a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces.

Heavy rains today have caused widespread flooding in southern Israel. The city of Ashdod seems to have taken the biggest hit, with flooding in several neighborhoods submerging cars on the streets. Rain is expected to continue until Thursday evening.

United Arab Emirates airline FlyDubai announced today that it would start direct fights to Israel this month with twice daily service between Dubai and Tel Aviv. No visas are required.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan condemned Israel for supplying arms to Azerbaijan. The two countries are engaged in a war over disputed territory.

Malawi’s Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka said that Malawi will open its embassy in Jerusalem before the summer of 2021.