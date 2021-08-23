Israel News for 8-23-2021

News Update

Border Police Staff Sergent Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, was wounded on Saturday when he was shot in the head with a pistol from point-blank range through a gap in the Gaza border wall during violent demonstrations on the Gaza side. He was evacuated to hospital, where is his currently in critical condition. In response, the IDF attacked several Hamas targets in Gaza, including arms depots and manufacturing facilities. PM Bennett said yesterday that Israel “will settle the score with those who harm our troops and citizens.” Egypt today closed the Rafah border crossing on its border with Gaza. It will remain closed until further notice.

PM Bennett and a small delegation will visit Washington later this week to meet with President Biden. The PM said, “We will present a plan that we have spent months constructing to block Iran’s nuclear ambitions and their belligerence in the region.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked warned that her Yamina party will quit the government if coalition co-leader Yair Lapid works toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. Shaked was responding to an interview the foreign minister gave to public broadcaster Kan last week in which he stated that “a two-state solution could be advanced when the government rotates in two years’ time.”

Palestinian Authority police yesterday said they arrested 24 people protesting the government’s response to the death of Nizar Banat, a prominent political activist and outspoken critic of PA President Abbas, while in the custody of Palestinian security forces.

The Health Ministry today reported 6,469 new corona cases on Sunday, with an infection rate of 6.3, the highest rate since the start of the current wave of infections. At least 670 patients are in severe condition, of whom 108 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,830. The government announced that the school year will begin as planned, on September 1.