Israel News for 8-20-2021

News Update

Syrian media reported an Israel airstrike in the Damascus area on Thursday.

Satellite images provided by NASA indicate that the massive wildfires in the Jerusalem hill were started by arsonists. Police are investigating.

Israel agreed to resume the transfer of Qatari funds to Gaza. According to the agreement reached, Qatar will send $100 allotments to 100,000 impoverished families in the strip, who will receive it by way of the international organization’s World Food Program. The families will be given a special rechargeable card with which they can withdraw the money from banks in Gaza. The grant will also include funding for the purchase of fuels from Israel to maintain the enclave’s sole power station operating. However, the agreement did not include salaries to Hamas clerks, estimated to be at millions of dollars a month. It is not clear yet whether Hamas will approve the agreement.

PM Bennett plans to meet with President Biden in Washington late next week. US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Prime Minister Bennett’s visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region.”

Hezbollah has organized shipments of oil from Iran to Lebanon, to help alleviate severe fuel shortages in the country caused by a massive financial and political crisis. Hezbollah leader Nasrallah warned the US and Israel not to interfere with the shipments.

The Health Ministry today reported 5,024 new corona cases on Thursday. At least 599 patients are in severe condition, of whom 104 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,748.