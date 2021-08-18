Israel News for 8-18-2021

News Update

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles struck a Hezbollah military outpost that overlooks the Golan Heights, in the Quneitra province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Iranian-backed militias were operating from the site. Some sources claim that a precision missile production facility was at the site.

Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Dedy Simhi announced Tuesday evening that the Jerusalem-area wildfire was finally contained. Around 1,500 firefighters and 20 aircraft took part in the effort to battle the fire in seven different locations. Over 6,000 acres of forest were destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of animals, including numerous species of reptiles, rodents, insects and hundreds of different species of mammals are believed to have perished in the fire. The fire chief said that it would likely take decades to replace what was lost.

On Monday, several rockets were launched from Gaza into southern Israel. On a visit to troops near the Gaza border, the PM said that Israel would respond to the rocket fire at “a time, place and conditions that suit us — and nobody else.”

Despite the rocket fire, Israel today approved the import of construction materials and other goods into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. In addition, around 1,800 Gazan laborers and traders entered Israel for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli security officials confirmed that there has been progress in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United Nations, over the transfer of Qatari aid funds to Gaza. Israel has been withholding those funds.

Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel arrived in Israel today to meet with PM Bennett and DM Gantz on the continued efforts to reach a settlement with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan’s King Abdullah met with PA President Abbas and other PA officials in Amman this week. The meeting comes after a recent visit by Abdullah to Washington, where he met with President Biden. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 7,832 new corona cases on Tuesday, putting the infection rate at 5.6%. At least 578 patients are in severe condition, of whom 104 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,708.

Researchers from Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science are working on a new way to combat the coronavirus. To read more, click here.