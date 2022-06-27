Israel News for 6-29-2022

News Update

IDF troops returning from a raid in Jenin were attacked with explosive devices. Troops fired at the attackers, killing one Palestinian Islamic Jihad member. Thirteen terror suspects were arrested in the raid. No troops were injured.

The bill dissolving the Knesset passed its first reading today. The current government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to end at midnight tonight, and Yair Lapid will take over an interim government as Prime Minister. Lapid will retain his foreign minister title while serving as Israel’s 14th premier.

Israel has declined a Hamas offer to trade Israeli citizen Hisham al-Sayed, who was shown in a video lying in a bed with an oxygen mask on his face, for an undisclosed number of sick Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons. Al-Sayed crossed into Gaza on his own volition in 2015. His family claimed he was mentally ill. Israel is demanding that any prisoner exchange include Avera Mengsitu, who has been held in Gaza since 2014, as well as the bodies of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in Operation Protective Edge.

U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides appealed to the Likud party to allow legislation to pass in the Knesset before it is dissolved, in order not to cause unnecessary delay in Israel’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program. The Likud had said that they would allow legislation to proceed only if the coalition would agree to hold elections on October 25th and not one week later. Israelis currently need a visa to visit the US. For more, click here.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel again criticized Israel for not accepting more refugees. For more, click here.

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder of volunteer paramedic organization ZAKA, has died at the age of 62. Meshi-Zahav was hospitalized last year after attempting suicide as accusers stepped forward alleging years of sexual abuse after he was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, the country’s highest civilian honor.