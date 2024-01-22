Israel News for 1-22-2024

News Update

– Airstrikes in Damascus killed Sadegh Omidzadeh, Head of the Iranian IRGC Quds Force Intelligence, his deputy, and 3 other senior officers.

– Troops operated in a massive tunnel under Khan Yunis and killed several terrorists. They discovered that hostages had been held in that location, but were moved by the time they arrived.

– The IDF is transitioning to phase 3 of the ground war. To read more, click here.

IDF Soldiers killed in Gaza:

Sgt. First Class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, 23, of the Kiryati Brigade’s 7421st Battalion, from Nehalim.

For a complete list of the 194 IDF soldiers that have fallen since the start of the ground invasion, click here.

Over 400 soldiers have been seriously wounded since the start of the ground invasion.

– Shay Levenson, 19, from Giv’at Avni, who was one of the hostages held Hamas, has now been confirmed dead.

– Rocket fire from Lebanon and Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah targets continue.

– Russian military aircraft have begun patrols along the Syria-Israel border, in a move to apparently deter or disrupt Israeli strikes against Iranian targets in Syria. For more, click here.