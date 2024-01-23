Israel News for 1-23-2024

News Update

Troops working on demolishing Hamas structures came under RPG fire. A massive explosion occurred, killing 21 soldiers. The incident is being investigated.

IDF Soldiers killed:

1. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Matan Lazar, 32, from Haifa, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 6261st Battalion.

2. Sgt. First Class (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, 23, from Mevo Beitar, a squad commander in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

3. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Sergey Gontmaher, 37, from Ramat Gan, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

4. Sgt. First Class (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez, 25, from Kiryat Arba, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

5. Sgt. First Class (res.) Yuval Lopez, 27, from Alon Shvut, serving in the 205th Brigade’s 9206th Battalion.

6. Master Sgt. (res.) Yoav Levi, 29, from Yehud-Monosson, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

7. Sgt. First Class (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22, from Jerusalem, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

8. Sgt. First Class (res.) Cedrick Garin, 23, from Tel Aviv, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

9. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, 33, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 6261st Battalion.

10. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Barak Haim Ben Valid, 33, from Rishon Lezion, a squad commander in the 261st Brigade’s 6261st Battalion.

11. Sgt. First Class (res.) Ahmad Abu Latif, 26, from Rahat, serving in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

12. Cpt. (res.) Nir Binyamin, 29, from Givatayim, part of the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

13. Master Sgt. (res.) Elkana Vizel, 35, from Bnei Dekalim, a squad commander in the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

14. Sgt. First Class (res.) Israel Socol, 24, from Karnei Shomron, of the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

15. Cpt. (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, 28, from Elazar, in the 205th Brigade’s 9206th Battalion.

16. Sgt. First Class (res.) Sagi Idan, 24, from Rosh Haayin, serving with the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

17. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mark Kononovich, 35, from Herzliya, of the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion.

18. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Itamar Tal, 32, of the 261st Brigade’s 6261st Battalion, from Mesilot

19. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Adam Bismut, 35, a squad commander in the 261st Brigade’s 6261st Battalion, from Karnei Shomron.

20. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shay Biton Hayun, 40, of the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion, from Zichron Yaakov.

21. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Daniel Kasau Zegeye, 38, of the 261st Brigade’s 8208th Battalion, from Yokne’am Illit.

For a complete list of the 194 IDF soldiers that have fallen since the start of the ground invasion, click here.

Over 400 soldiers have been seriously wounded since the start of the ground invasion.

The IDF Meron air traffic control base located on Mount Meron sustained minor damage due to a series of rocket and missile strikes launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon, according to the IDF. No casualties were reported.

More rockets are being fired at northern Israel. The IDF is responding.