Israel news summary

Israel News for 10-13-2021

News Update

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday in Washington. Today, Secretary of State Blinken will meet with Lapid and his UAE counterpart first separately, and then together. The three countries will also be setting up two new working groups at the meeting, U.S. officials said, with one group focusing on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host PM Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other regional security issues, in Sochi on October 22.

Justice Minister Gideon Saar said that Israel will continue to oppose the US decision to reopen the US consulate in east Jerusalem, to primarily serve Palestinians. Saar said that reopening the consulate requires Israeli approval and “we will not compromise on this issue.” The issue will most likely be discussed at Secretary of State Blinken’s meeting with FM Lapid in Washington today.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said that the military’s most recent draft cycle in August saw the highest number of recruits enlisting in combat units in the last 7 years. He said, “This is a testimony to the readiness and sense of mission of the recruits.”
Israel will double the amount of water supplied to Jordan annually according to an agreement signed yesterday by Energy Minister Karik Elharar and her Jordanian counterpart Mohammed Al Najjar in Jordan. The additional water will  come from the Sea of Galilee (Kineret). Most of Israel’s drinking water comes for desalination plants.
The Health Ministry reported that there were 1,793 new daily COVID-19 on Tuesday. The infection rate now stands at 1.7%. At least 412 patients are in severe condition, of whom 178 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 7,959.

Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) has signed a 20-year franchise agreement with the US-based international convenience store chain 7-Eleven to operate the brand in Israel, with an option to extend the agreement for a further 50 years. Electra Consumer Products plans to invest NIS 60 milion in opening stores throughout Israel, according to the memorandum of understanding that both sides signed in November 2020. The company plans to open 300-400 7-eleven convenience stores around Israel with the first store scheduled to open in Tel Aviv next year. The stores will be closed on Shabbat.

