Israel News for 10-13-2021
News Update
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday in Washington. Today, Secretary of State Blinken will meet with Lapid and his UAE counterpart first separately, and then together. The three countries will also be setting up two new working groups at the meeting, U.S. officials said, with one group focusing on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host PM Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear program and other regional security issues, in Sochi on October 22.
Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) has signed a 20-year franchise agreement with the US-based international convenience store chain 7-Eleven to operate the brand in Israel, with an option to extend the agreement for a further 50 years. Electra Consumer Products plans to invest NIS 60 milion in opening stores throughout Israel, according to the memorandum of understanding that both sides signed in November 2020. The company plans to open 300-400 7-eleven convenience stores around Israel with the first store scheduled to open in Tel Aviv next year. The stores will be closed on Shabbat.