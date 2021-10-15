Israel News for 10-15-2021

News Update

An IDF force shot at two terrorists who threw Molotov cocktails at the road connecting Gush Etzion and Jerusalem. One of them was killed and the other was arrested.

Syria’s official SANA news network reported that the IAF carried out an air attack from the direction of the Al-Tanf area towards the Palmyra area in the countryside of Homs on Wednesday night. The airstrikes hit several Iranian-backed militias’ centers, including a training center and a communications tower located several kilometers east of T4 airbase and west of Palmyra city. One soldier was reportedly killed and 2 others wounded. The IDF is on high alert for possible Syrian or Iranian retaliation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” He added that Russia is “interested in continuing consultations with our Israeli partners on security and stability issues in the Middle East” and that “comprehensive solutions to the problems of the region must necessarily take into account the security interests of Israel.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US will move forward with opening its consulate in east Jerusalem, which will primarily serve Palestinians. Blinken did not set a date for the reopening.

Sudan’s justice minister Nasredeen Abdulbari, and Israeli Cabinet ministers Idan Roll and Edawi Frej met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

An IDF officer and another soldier were attacked by settlers, who sprayed tear gas into their vehicle, after the soldiers were called in by an Arab farmer who claimed that the settlers were perpetrating a hate crime on his property. While the soldiers were questioning the farmer, a group of settlers arrived and demanded that the soldiers remove the farmer from the area. An altercation ensued and the soldiers placed the farmer in their vehicle for his protection, and then tried to drive off. The settlers chased their vehicle, and one of them managed to reach into the car and spray tear gas into it. Police are investigating the incident.

The international aerial military exercise, codenamed “Blue Flag”, will begin this coming Sunday at the Ovda Air Force Base in southern Israel. Dozens of air force crews from Germany, Italy, the United States, India, Greece, France and the United Kingdom will participate in the exercise.

The Health Ministry reported that there were 1,325 new daily COVID-19 on Thursday. The infection rate now stands at 1.47%. At least 385 patients are in severe condition, of whom 164 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 7,976.

The number of new homes sold in Israel in the first eight months of 2021 has already exceeded the total number of homes sold last year and in every year since 2007.