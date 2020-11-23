Israel News for 11-23-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 745 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 8,456 active cases of which 298 people are hospitalized in serious condition. There have been 2,806 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Israel has signed an agreement with Uk vaccine maker AstraZeneca for 10 million doses of the company’s new vaccine, which is reportedly over 90% effective.

The Health Ministry on Sunday warned the public to refrain from entering the sea at every beach across the country, because of pollution from overflowing drainage systems due to recent heavy rains across the country.

PM Netanyahu and Mossad Director Yossi Cohen made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia yesterday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also at the meeting. Neither Defense Minister Gantz nor Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were informed of the trip in advance.

One Israeli man was seriously injured this morning when his car was stoned by terrorists near the settlement of Yitzhar in Samaria. The stoning also caused the car to collide with another car, injuring another 3 Israelis. Security forces are searching for the terrorists.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced yesterday that he has decided to set up a government committee of inquiry to investigate the procurement by the Israel Navy of submarines and surface vessels. The committee’s main work will be on the procurement of three new submarines from Germany, and the prime minister’s demand for the preparation for the purchase of a fourth submarine. Netanyahu’s critics claim that this was in order to promote the business interests of his cousin Nathan Milikowsky, who had business ties with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, which is building the submarines. It is also claimed that Netanyahu hid some of the information relating to the procurement from the ministers of defense during the period concerned. The implication of Gantz’s move is that his Blue & White party is sure that Israel is headed for an election.