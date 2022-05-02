Israel News for 5-2-2022

News Update

On Friday afternoon, 2 terrorists in a car pulled up along the guardhouse at the entrance to Ariel and opened fire at the guardhouse with submachine guns. Security guard Vyacheslav (Daniel) Golev, 23, was killed, but he managed to shield his fiance’ and save her. Golev was laid to rest yesterday in his hometown of Beit Shemesh. The 2 terrorists were captured on Saturday, after a massive manhunt.

As Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day, approaches, the population of Israel stands at 9,506,000. Almost 20% of the population is below the age of 9, and almost 17% is between 10 and 16. Around 7 million, or 73%, of the population are Jewish, 2 million Muslim and Christian Arabs and the remaining half million having no religious affiliation. The non affiliated are primarily people who qualified for citizenship under the Law of Return, but are not recognized as Jewish by the rabbinate.

Official Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities (on Wed night and Thursday) will not include fireworks this year, out of sensitivity to veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disease.

The Israel shekel continues to weaken against the US dollar, to around 3.35 shekels to 1 dollar.