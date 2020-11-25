Israel News for 11-25-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 832 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 9,064 active cases of which 268 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 120 on ventilators. There have been 2,822 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus cabinet voted to reopen schools in areas with low infection rates. Some indoor malls will also be allowed to open, on a one week trial basis.

Syrian sources are reporting that Israeli planes struck a military base south of Damascus last night, killing 8 pro-Iranian militants. The base houses Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Israeli planes also reportedly attacked a village near the Israeli border.

PM Netanyahu said yesterday that he spoke with the crown prince of Bahrain and would visit the Gulf state soon. Bahrain’s foreign minister visited Israel last week.

The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Jonathan Pollard, the man imprisoned for 35 years for spying for Israel, had completed his parole. He is now free to leave the country. PM Netanyahu spoke to Pollard by phone yesterday and told him, “Your nightmare is over and you can come home to Israel” and We’re waiting for you.”