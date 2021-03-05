Israel News for 3-5-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 2,075 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There are currently 697 people hospitalized in serious condition, 215 of whom are on ventilators. There have been 5,821 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

PM Netanyahu announced that Israel, Austria and Denmark will establish a joint research and development fund, and possibly production facilities, for COVID-19 vaccines. Yesterday, Israel began vaccinating over 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel.

The PM condemned the decision of the International Criminal Court in the Hague to formally investigate alleged war crimes by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian territories. He said, “The State of Israel is under attack tonight. The biased court in The Hague has made a decision that is the essence of anti-Semitism and hypocrisy. It has ruled that our heroic and moral soldiers, who fight against the cruelest terrorists on Earth, are actually war criminals.” The US opposes the actions of the ICC, claiming that it has no jurisdiction over the matter. The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League praise the ICC’s devision.

The IDF has completed the sophisticated new underground barrier on the Gaza border which is used to detect and prevent tunnel-digging by terror groups into Israeli territory. The barrier is a thick concrete wall going dozens of meters underground and lined with sensors meant to pick up any digging activity.