Israel News for 3-8-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 2,331 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 708 people hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 223 are on ventilators. There have been 5,899 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

PM Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein met the five millionth Israeli to receive the coronavirus vaccination this morning. The PM announced that Israel would be building factories in Israel to produce vaccines within the country.

IDF troops entered the Palestinian city of Tobas in the Jordan Valley to arrest a terror suspect. The suspect attempted to stab one of the soldiers, but was stopped by the commander, who fired at him.

Early this morning a Palestinian woman entered the Sde Efraim farm in the West Bank and attempted to stab the wife of the owner. Local residents stopped her. No one was injured.

Israel Police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in assaulting an IDF soldier and stealing his weapon last week in the Haruvia Forest in northern Israel. The suspects are residents of the Bedouin village of Ibtin. One of them was a former soldier in the IDF.