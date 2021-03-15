Israel News for 3-15-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,339 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, putting the contagion rate at 2.4%. There are currently 622 people hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 211 are on ventilators. There have been 6,018 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Kosovo officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem. It is the first European and Muslim-majority country to do so.

An Israeli company is launching Israel’s first all digital bank. The bank is open to a test group of 1,000 customers and will open to the general public next year. To read more, click here.

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has selected Israel to host the Flag Football World Championships at the Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem, slated to take place December 6-8, 2021.

The three-day tournament is expected to attract more than 40 teams from up to 30 countries competing for the world title and a spot in the 2022 World Games. The lead sponsor for the World Championships is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who has long supported American Football in Israel. Israel’s men’s team is currently ranked fifth. The US is ranked first.