Israel News for 10-11-2023

News Update

Heavy barrages of rockets were fired at Ashkelon, Ashdod and other towns and communities near the Gaza border.

The air force has so far struck over 2,500 targets in Gaza, and strikes continue at this time.

The official Israeli death count is now over 1,200., including 169 soldiers. There are 483 soldiers injured, in various conditions. Over 35 special units are operating in southern Israel to clear the area of terrorists. In the past day 18 terrorists have been killed in Israel.

To read the story of one Israeli woman’s harrowing ordeal and eventual rescue from her Kibbutz Be’eri by IDF troops, click here.

Yesterday, 14 rockets were fired into Israel from southern Lebanon. Four rockets were intercepted and 10 fell in open areas. The IDF responded with artillery fire, hitting two Hezbollah observation posts. An anti-tank missile was then fired from Lebanese territory toward an Israeli armored army vehicle near the Avivim military base. An Israeli attack helicopter struck another Hezbollah post in retaliation. This came after 3 terrorists infiltrated the northern border. IDF Brigade Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah and 2 other soldiers were killed in a gun battle with the terrorists, who were also killed.

Several mortar shells were fired into Israel from Syria. The IDF responded with artillery and mortar fire towards the source of the attack. According to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, the shelling was carried out by Palestinian groups affiliated with Hezbollah.

There were several incidents in the West Bank yesterday, included a shooting attack south of Jerusalem in which the terrorist was killed and no Israelis were injured.

In a passionate and emotional speech yesterday, US President Biden pledged America’s unequivocal support for Israel and condemned the savage and inhuman atrocities of Hamas. He also confirmed that at least 14 US citizen’s were killed in the Hamas massacre.

As Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Biden, the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas have not been seen since since the Holocaust.

As the stories of the frightful attack continue to emerge, the picture becomes more gruesome and unfathomable. The State of Israel was built on the pledge of “Never Again”. Never again would Jewish children be slaughtered along were their mothers. Never again would Jewish grandmothers be tied up and murdered. Never again would entire Jewish families be executed in the homes. Never again would Jewish women, children, and grandmothers in wheelchairs be bound and led away to be tortured and executed. Never again would Jewish babies be thrown into fires, beheaded.

But all these horrors, and more than we even can imagine at this time, were perpetrated this weekend by “men” who equaled the Nazi SS and their methods. The planners and perpetrators, Hamas and Iran, are pure evil and must be destroyed, just like the Nazis. And the difference between now and the dark days of the holocaust is that the Jewish People now has the power to destroy those that rise up against us.

Let us pray that God grant the IDF a speedy victory against the forces of evil, while protecting our soldiers from harm.