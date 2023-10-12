Israel News for 10-12-2023

News Update

Rockets continue to be fired at southern Israel. Earlier today, large rocket barrages were fired at the Beit Shemesh area.

The National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, has joined in a unity government. A “war management cabinet” will be established with only three members: Netanyahu, Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Former IDF chief of staff and member of Natiuonal Unity Gadi Eisenkot and Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers. Netanyahu and Gantz made it clear that they have a reserved a spot for Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party, the largest in the opposition.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday for a short visit and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog and other ministers in the unity cabinet. Blinked said, “The message I bring you may be strong enough to defend yourself but as long as America exists you will not have to and America will always be by your side.” He also emphasized that as a Jew and a member of a family of holocaust survivors, he feels Israel’s pain. Blinken is expected to travel to Egypt after he completes his visit to Israel, and is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah.

Syrian media reported air strikes on the Damascus International Airport and the airfield in Aleppo, attributed to Israel.

Israeli planes continue to conduct strikes against Hamas in Gaza.

The IDF has admitted that it had some intelligence indicating a potential Hamas attack and observed unusual movement by terror squads, but interpreted the movements as military exercises.

Germany has offered military help to Israel and promised to crack down on support for the Hamas terror organization at home. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament, “At this moment, there is only one place for Germany — the place at Israel’s side. Our own history, our responsibility arising from the Holocaust, makes it a perpetual task for us to stand up for the security of the State of Israel.” For more, click here.

The harrowing stories of survival and resistance against the terrorists this weekend are slowly emerging. There are thousands of them. Here are just a few:

A young IDF lookout in the Kissufim base along the Gaza border recounts how she and her fellow soldiers battled Hamas and struggled to survive as the terrorists overran the base. Many soldiers were killed in the fighting. To read more, click here.

Security units comprised of residents of the communities near Gaza fought valiantly against the Hamas invasion of their communities and homes. Most lacked adequate training or weapons. Despite that, these teams managed to repel the terrorists in many communities and save their communities from harm. In other communities the teams fought bravely and inflicted casualties, but were unable to stop the terror. Many members of these teams were killed or wounded. To read more, click here.

To read more accounts of survival during the massacre at the rave, click here.