Israel News for 10-13-2023

News Update

Hamas has fired long range rockets at northern Israel. The David Sling anti-missile system intercepted at one rocket near Haifa. Other missiles were intercepted around Tzfat by Patriot missiles.

The IDF has declared the northern border city of Metulla as a closed military area. The southern city of Sderot is being evacuated.

Hamas rocket barrages against Israeli towns and cities in the south continue. Direct hits were reported in Sderot and Ashkelon earlier this morning. There were no injuries.

The Israeli Air Force continues to strike terror targets in Gaza.

Israel has informed the UN that all people living in the northern Gaza Strip must relocate to the south within 24 hours.

According to Sky News, the UK is sending warships and planes to the Mediterranean.

The President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Israel today to express solidarity with Israel. They tweeted, “We are here with a message of solidarity after the worst terror attack #Israel has endured in generations. Terror will not prevail. How we respond matters. We can – we must – stop Hamas. And do what we can to mitigate humanitarian consequences.”

Hamas has called for protests and unrest throughout the world. Jewish schools in Europe have decided to close today. Security has been heightened at Jewish schools and institutions throughout the US and the world. But the FBI and law enforcement claims that they have no credible threats of violence against Jewish targets today.

As Hamas and their supporters celebrate their atrocities, let us all stand united against them and remain firm in our resolve to wipe out Hamas and all terror groups and free the world from experiencing any more horrors and tragedy at their hands.

May God grant us a swift and total victory and protect all those who stand against terror.