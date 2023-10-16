Israel News for 10-16-2023

News Update

Rockets fired from Gaza continue to be fired into Israel. The IDF is continuing strikes at Hamas targets in Gaza. Shooting and terrorist infiltrations occurred from Lebanon over the weekend. IDF jets carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Israeli communities along the northern border have been evacuated. Israeli special forces have conducted numerous reconnaissance raids into Gaza in preparation for the expected ground invasion.

The IDF displayed thousands of captured Hamas weapons including anti tank and anti aircraft missiles. Plans were also found indicating Hamas plans to attack Ashkelon and even go as far north as Kiryat Gat. Schools were specifically targeted. Most of the weapons were manufactured in Gaza. The bravery of soldiers and civilian security details prevented an even greater massacre and destruction.