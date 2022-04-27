Israel News for 4-27-2022

News Update

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that at four soldiers were killed and three others wounded in an Israeli missile attack on Damascus late last night. The Saudi Arabian Al Hadath news channel reported that the target of the attack was a shipment of weapons for the Iran backed Hezbollah terror group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several missiles struck areas near Damascus International Airport on the southern edge of the capital as well as several suburbs. It said the areas hit host Syrian military positions as well as some of Iran-backed fighters. The attack came a day after an Israeli drone crashed on the Syrian side of the border.

An armed terrorist affiliated with Islamic Jihad was killed during a raid by security forces in Jenin. The security forces came under attack during the raid, in which they arrested 12 terror suspects.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet are investigating a threatening letter, that came along with a live bullet, sent to a member of PM Bennett’s family who resides in the family home in Ra’anana. To read more, click here.

Israel took part in the international defense conference held in Germany yesterday to discuss the arming of Ukraine and the war. Over 40 NATO member countries attended.

The US National Security Advisor met with his Israel counterpart in Washington earlier this week.

IDF and Police forces thwarted a large weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon on Monday night and confiscated 100 grenades and some rifle. Police are investigated whether Hezbollah was involved in the smuggling attempt, as they have been in the past.

Tonight and tomorrow is Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, when we remember the millions of Jews murdered in the Holocaust and honor those who managed to survive. There are currently over 160,000 holocaust survivors living in Israel.