Israel News for 10-17-2023

News Update

Rocket barrages from Gaza continue. Ashkelon was targeted this morning. IDF airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza continue.

Anti tank missiles and gunshots were fired from Lebanon today and yesterday. The IDF is responding with artillery fire and air strikes.

To read a list of the soldiers and police killed in the fight against the terrorists during the initial attack and its aftermath, click here.

Air Force Apache helicopters played a key role in killing scores of terrorists and preventing an even greater catastrophe on the day of the terrorist invasion. To read and watch how they did it, click here.

According to the Health Ministry, around 4,229 Israelis have been wounded since the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron on October 7. Of those, 26 are in critical condition, 312 in serious condition, 725 are moderate, 2,817 are mild, with 219 hospitalized for anxiety and a further 130 are under medical evaluation.

Jordan’s King Abdullah accused Israel of trying to push refugees into Jordan and Egypt. He said, “That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.”

US President Biden is planning to visit Israel on Wednesday, as a show of solidarity.