Israel News for 3-2-2022

News Update

Israel joined 94 UN member states who signed a letter from the Ukrainian ambassador to the international body addressed to the secretary general calling for a condemnation of Russia over its invasion of its neighbor. Israel had earlier refused to sign a similarly worded condemnation when it was presented to the UN Security Council.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said yesterday that Ukrainians fleeing the war are allowed to enter Israel.

The Foreign Ministry announced that Israel has begun sending 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help the people of Ukraine. The ministry is sending medical equipment and medicine, water purification systems, thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats. The planes will land in Poland and the aid will be sent to Ukraine from there.

Several Jewish Russian oligarchs could be included in Western sanctions against Russia. This could have a significant effect on many Jewish charities and non profits. To read more, click here.

New German Chancellor Olaf Schultz is visiting Israel today. He visited Yad Vashem (holocaust memorial) with PM Bennett, and will hold a private meeting with the PM, followed by a joint press conference.

A bill limiting the Prime Minister’s term to eight years was approved after its second and third reading in the Knesset. The law will not effect prevent former PM Netanyahu for serving again.

Global indices company MSCI has announced that it will not include Israel in its leading European stock indices. The decision was made after the company carried out a survey of leading asset managers and other interested parties around the world. The factor that tipped the scales against Israel was the misalignment between trading days in Israel and in Europe. Israel’s financial markets are open from Sunday to Thursday, whereas in Europe, markets are open from Monday to Friday. Inclusion in the European stock indices would have resulted in a major influx of capital into Israeli companies.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose fast in February, and is currently 91.5 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

Our thoughts are prayers are with the Ukrainian people in these dark and dangerous times they are going through.