Israel News for 1-27-2023

News Update

During a raid in Jenin yesterday to capture terrorists suspected of planning major attacks, IDF troops came under attack and returned fire. In the firefight, 9 terrorists were killed, as well as one 61 year old woman. Around 20 other terrorists were wounded. The size and force of the IDF operation indicates that the terror attack being planned was imminent. Most of the terrorist casualties were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In the wake of the Israeli raid in Jenin, the Palestinian Authority announced that it was suspending security coordination with Israel. Some security analysts, however, believe that coordination will be restored once again following pressure from Jordan and the U.S. in order to prevent further bloodshed and because Abbas was interested in removing the Islamic Jihad militants from the West Bank. The United States urged de-escalation and coordination between Israeli and Palestinian security forces. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a visit to Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Egypt on Sunday.

The UN Security Council will convene for an emergency session on Friday afternoon to discuss the raid in Jenin. The meeting was requested by the UAE, which is the Arab League’s representative on the council, as well as China and France, and will be held behind closed doors.

Last night, several rockets were launched at Israel from Gaza. The rockets were all intercepted by the Iron Dome. In response to the attack, IDF fighter jets attacked a Hamas underground rocket factory in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He reiterated that Israel would do everything in its power to prevent a holocaust from ever happening again. For the entire statement, click here.