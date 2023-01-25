Israel News for 1-25-2023

News Update

A 42 yr old terrorist attempted to stab a soldier near the town of Kedumim (Samaria) today before being shot and killed by troops. The terrorist was from a village near Ramallah. Also, security forces arrested 11 wanted terrorists in overnight raids.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, in his first foreign visit since taking office. They reportedly discussed regional issues and security cooperation. A statement by Jordan’s royal court said the two discussed “the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo in Al Aqsa Mosque.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promised to increase the police force and raise policemen’s pay by 20-40%. He also said he wants to form a new volunteer force. For more, click here.

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron warned Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday that the judicial reforms promoted by his government might adversely affect Israel’s credit rating. Yaron has just returned from the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, where he met with world financial leaders. Yaron presented Netanyahu with a strategic plan drawn up by the central bank and said that the international community’s positive focus on Israel comes in part due to Israel’s quiet and efficient handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the local economy’s quick rebound with low unemployment and relatively low inflation.

President Isaac Herzog travelled to Brussels today for an official visit to the European Union ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day (tomorrow). During the visit the president will meet with the heads of the European Union, members of the Belgian government and the Jewish community in Belgium. He will address the EU parliament tomorrow.

Germany announced that it will reopen the investigation into the massacre of Israeli athletes by terrorists at the Munich olympics in 1972. Germany said the archives will be reexamined and investigated by Israeli and German historians. Germany has already issued a formal apology.

Tesla is reportedly planning to set up a large sales and service center in Netanya. The new center will feature Tesla’s first permanent showroom in Israel, and a bodywork and paint workshop that will replace Tesla’s existing small garage next to the company’s current management headquarters in Israel in Kiryat Ata. Since it started selling in Israel in 2021, Tesla has sold 10,000 cars in Israel.