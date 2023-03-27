Israel News for 3-27-2023

News Update

Israel is in turmoil today as a result of the massive protest movement against the judicial reforms the government is seeking to push through. The Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, has called a strike. The country’s hospitals will only be dealing with emergency situations. The union of workers of Israel’s Airport Authorities (IAA) announced it was stopping all flights from the Ben Gurion International Airport. Banks are closed. Government offices are closed, including Israeli embassies and consulates abroad. Highways are shut down. Many private sector businesses, including malls, will also be shutting down. Massive demonstrations are in process or are planned for later tonight. A massive pro government demonstration is also planned for later tonight in Jerusalem.

The size and intensity of the protest against the government throughout the country have increased after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Gallant after Gallant publicly called for a halt to the judicial reform process because he felt that the split in Israeli society is weakening the IDF and jeopardizing Israel’s security. Many Likud supporters are angry at the firing of the Defense Minister and have joined the demonstrations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly told the leaders of the coalition that he will halt the judicial reform process. Several government ministers pressed the PM to halt the reforms. The ultra-Orthodox parties said that they would support a halt to the reforms. Betzalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party and Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party expressed their opposition to the halt.

[Whatever position you hold regarding the judicial process, the most important thing now is to mend the rift in the nation and bring unity to the people of Israel. Only then can cooler heads sit together and come up with a compromise agreement to reform the judicial system in a way that is acceptable to the overwhelming majority of the population. Hopefully, by the time you read this, the demonstrations will have ended and there will be peace in Israel.]

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 10 suspects of terrorist in the West Bank on Sunday night.