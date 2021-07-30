Israel News for 7-30-2021

News Update

IDF troops shot and killed a 20 year old Palestinian man during rioting in Beit Ummar, near Hebron, yesterday. The rioters threw rocks at the troops after the funeral of Mohammed al-Alami, 12, who residents say was killed by army fire while riding in a car with his father on Wednesday.

An Israeli-owned merchant ship was attacked off of Oman in the Arabian Sea. The incident is being investigated.

Hundreds of farmers rallied across Israel yesterday over a reform that would reduce the taxes on agricultural produce from Turkey and Egypt. The tax reform would lower prices for Israeli consumers, but potentially hurt local farmers.

PM Bennett announced yesterday that a 3rd dose of the Pfizer covid vaccine would be offered to vaccinated people over 60. The PM said, “Our goal is to keep the State of Israel open. But we must understand that there is a race between the vaccine campaign and the pandemic. We must make sure the vaccinations rate beats the pandemic’s spread. We all have the shared obligation to protect one another. Go get vaccinated!” Israel is the first country to offer a 3rd vaccine dose. President Herzog has already received his third dose. PM Bennett stressed that Israel would not go into another lockdown, which would cost the country billions of dollars.

The Health Ministry reported 1,448 new covid cases on Thursday.

Israel’s baseball team lost to South Korea in the Olympics. The team is currently playing the US team at the time of this writing.