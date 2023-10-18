Israel News for 10-18-2023

News Update

A rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad in Gaza hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, causing hundreds of casualties. An IDF video clearly shows the rocket hit. The rocket was part of a barrage fired at Israel. Initial reports claimed that the IDF was responsible for hitting the hospital, causing outrage in the Arab world. Jordanian and Egyptian leaders cancelled their meetings with US President Biden. Now the truth is known, but it’s unlikely that the Arab world and all those who support Hamas will accept it. [Since last week, 2 hospital in Israel have been hit by terrorist rockets.]

President Biden landed in Israel this morning and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog. Biden expressed his full support for Israel and confirmed that the strike on the hospital was perpetrated by terrorists and not Israel. Biden also spent an hour and a half in a meeting with Israel’s war cabinet. He will also meet with families of the terror victims.

Last night, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and said that Germans share in the “terrible suffering of all Israelis” in the wake of last weeks terror attack and said, “Germany’s history and the responsibility it had for the Holocaust requires us to maintain the security and existence of Israel.”

Security forces arrested 41 terror suspects, including 30 Hamas members, in raids last night throughout the territories.

The IDF has said that there are still Hamas terrorist cells roaming the Negev region and waiting to come out of their hiding spots and attack civilians.

Rockets continue to be fired at Israel from Gaza. Sporadic incidents of anti-tank missiles and small arms fire from Lebanon continue. The IDF is responding with strikes against terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon.