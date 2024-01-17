Israel News for 1-17-2024

News Update

Security forces eliminated Amed Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the Head of Terrorist Infrastructure of the Balata camp in Nablus, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack. was responsible for carrying out a number of terrorist attacks over the last year, including the shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem last April during which two Jerusalem residents were injured, and the bombing attack against IDF soldiers last October during which a soldier was injured. Two other terrorists were also killed along with Abu-Shalal.

IDF forces struck terror targets in southern Lebanon using aircraft, tanks and artillery after an anti-tank missiles and rockets were fired yesterday and today.

IDF Soldiers killed in Gaza:

Master Sgt. (res.) Zechariah Pesach Haber, 32, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion, from Jerusalem.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yair Katz, 34, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion, from Holon.

The IDF is in the process of withdrawing its 36th Division, which includes the Golani Brigade, the Sixth, Seventh, 188th, and Engineering Corps.

Israel confirmed the murders of hostages Itay Sabirsky and Yossi Sharabi by Hamas terrorists. Meanwhile, the White House said that it is in serious negotiations with Qatar to bring about the release of more hostages. Agam Goldstein Almog, 17, a former hostage has begun speaking about her experience in captivity. To read more, click here.

A Qatari Air Force plane carrying medicine for the hostages, landed in Al-Arish airport in northern Sinai today. The medicine will be transferred into Gaza from Sinai. Only 45 of the hostages are slated to receive medicine.

The US Senate yesterday rejected a resolution that would have forced the State Department to produce a report within 30 days examining whether Israel committed human rights violations in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza. The resolution, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders, was voted down 72-11.

Israel has launched a new website with information, photos and videos of the Hamas Oct. 7 massacre. The website has already garnered over 43 million views. To view the website, click here.

[Last night, NBC Nightly News had a segment on the suffering of children in Gaza. It is heartbreaking to see children suffering anywhere, for any reason. But the only thing I could think of is why don’t the Palestinians lay down their arms and stop fighting Israel? Instead of chanting, “From the River to the Sea” they should be chanting, “We’re very sorry — please forgive us.”

Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan finally surrendered, albeit after millions of their people were killed and their countries destroyed. But at that point they realized that their war was over, and they said sorry and begged for forgiveness. The Palestinians need to do the same. They need to come to us on their knees and beg us to forgive them for murdering our children and grandparents, raping our wives and daughters, mutilating, beheading, burning our brothers and sisters in their homes and peaceful gatherings. They need to return the hostages they took, whom they have brutalized and tortured for over 100 days – and beg us, and them, for forgiveness.

If they truly say sorry, the children of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will forgive them. Because all we really want is to live in peace, with our neighbors. But instead of begging for forgiveness they continue to fire rockets at us. And they continue to torture and rape our brothers and sisters in captivity. And they continue to pledge to destroy us, and teach their children to do the same.

Iran is willing to fight to the last Palestinian. Unless the Palestinians wake up to their reality, admit their mistakes, ask for forgiveness and pledge to live in peace, Israel simply has no choice but to continue its war against Hamas until it is eliminated. And children in Gaza will continue to suffer.

It’s time for the Palestinians to say sorry. Without that, there can never be peace. ]