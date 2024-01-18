Israel News for 1-18-2024

News Update

Several rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon yesterday, to which the IDF responded with targeted airstrikes against the sources of the launches.

Hezbollah has rejected a US proposal that it withdraw its fighters 4 miles from the Israeli border. Hezbollah said that it would not stop firing rockets until there was a ceasefire in Gaza. Hezbollah has, however, signaled that once the Gaza war is over it could be open to Lebanon negotiating a mediated deal over disputed areas at the border.

Troops in Gaza conducted a targeted raid in the southernmost area of Khan Yunis on a Hamas compound killing dozens of terrorists and uncovering weapons caches and intelligence material.

IDF Soldiers killed in Gaza:

Staff Sgt. Oriya Ayimalk Goshen, 21, of the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Jerusalem.

For a complete list of the 192 IDF soldiers that have fallen since the start of the ground invasion, click here.

US fighter jets attacked at least 14 Houthi missile launching targets in Sa’ana, Yemen.

Two Israeli soccer players have been fired from a professional Turkish soccer team for posting “Bring them home” on social media. For more, click here.

Israel has launched a new website with information, photos and videos of the Hamas Oct. 7 massacre. The images on the site are very graphic and emotionally difficult to see, but it is important for the world to see the inhuman crimes that Hamas and their civilian supporters perpetrated that day. To view the website, click here.