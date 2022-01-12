Israel News for 1-12-2022

News Update

Yesterday, a terrorist rammed his car into a group of soldiers stationed near the settlement of Halamish in Samaria. A 19 year old soldier was injured and taken by helicopter to the hospital in moderate condition. The terrorist was apprehended. Hamas praised the attack.

Police and military forces have been deployed in the southern Negev as a result of rioting by local Bedouins who are protesting tree planting by the Jewish National Fund on land that belongs to the government that they claim is their territory. The Arab Ra’am party, which is the key member of the fragile 61 seat government coalition, is threatening to leave the coalition if the tree planting efforts are not halted. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin of the New Hope party, whose ministry oversees the tree planting, is opposed to halting the work. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 43,815 new Covid cases on Tuesday, resulting in a 12.09% infection rate. Hospitals are currently treating 781 people for the virus, with 254 of them being in serious condition, out of whom 63 are connected to ventilators. Although the number of infected is skyrocketing, as long as the hospitalization rate remains relatively low, there will most likely not be new lockdowns.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has tested positive for coronavirus. He is quarantining at his home in Tel Aviv and says that he is feeling well. Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz has also tested positive for Covid, as did Public Security Minister Omer Barlev. Last night, PM Bennett said in a speech that millions of Israelis would probably be infected with the virus. He added, “The next few weeks will be tough, but we will pull through. Every one of us must take responsibility and not congregate unnecessarily. There’s no room for panic and no room for hysteria. The tsunami comes and goes.”